'Demographic change will impact entire India': Himanta Biswa Sarma warns | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

Ahead of assembly election results, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a series of sharp remarks in an exclusive interview to India TV, putting the spotlight on issues of demography, migration, and national security. Responding to criticism from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sarma dismissed claims that he was “playing with fire,” saying instead, “The fire has already been lit. Now we have to act to control it.”

‘Demographic change is real’

Backing his claims with what he called statistical projections, Sarma said that based on past census trends, states like Assam and West Bengal could see significant demographic shifts in the coming decades.

He alleged that this change is not natural but influenced by illegal infiltration.

“This is not a natural process. There is manipulation… infiltration is changing the demography,” he said. Sarma further claimed that eastern and northeastern states are facing the first impact of this issue. According to him, if not addressed now, it could spread to other parts of the country.

“If it starts here, it will slowly spread to other states. We must stop it now,” he warned, calling it a matter of national importance. The Assam CM linked the demographic majority to the idea of secularism saying, “As long as Hindus remain in majority, secularism will remain,” he said.

He also referred to developments in neighbouring Bangladesh to explain his viewpoint, suggesting that demographic shifts can influence governance and legal discussions.

Himanta comes down heavily on Mamata government

Sarma also targeted the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee, accusing it of not cooperating with border security forces. He claimed that land required for fencing by the Border Security Force (BSF) is not being provided, despite court directions.

“If fencing is completed, we can control infiltration and stop this change,” he said.

Hitting back at criticism over his campaigning in West Bengal, Sarma said leaders from Bengal also visit other states, and such political outreach should not be questioned. He also alleged that illegal immigration has become a “vote bank issue,” claiming political and economic interests are involved.