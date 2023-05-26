Manipur: NTA releases new exam dates for CUET UG/PG, NEET UG , details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New exam dates announced for CUET UG/PG, NEET UG

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency has today announced new exam dates for Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate Test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG test for Manipur after reviewing the law and order situation. According to the latest notification, the testing agency will conduct the undergraduate entrance test in the northeastern state in June. The notification in this regard is available on the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in.

The testing agency will conduct NEET UG 2023 on any day between June 3 to 5 in pen and paper format whereas CUET UG 2023 will be conducted from June 5 to 8. CUET PG 2023 will be conducted on its original dates between June 5 to 17.

Option to change the exam city is available

According to the official notice, The option to change the city for the exam is available to those candidates who have not appeared in the NEET UG 2023 and CUET UG 2023 in Manipur due to law and order situation, irrespective whether they had downloaded their admit cards or not for these exams.

Candidates can opt for the exam in any desired city including Aizawl, Kohima/Dimapur, Guwahati, Shillong, Johrat, Silchar, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru and Imphal The facility of changing exam city will be available through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) from 7 am of May 26 till 7 PM of May 30. Students will get a message on their registered mobile number with the application form for the respective exam.

Candidates can also contact the office of the concerned City Coordinator in one of the cities where they are presently living and they are interested to appear in one of the aforesaid exams, to provide their exam city option with the name of the exam and registered application number for the same, during the same period.

Candidates can also contact NTA on telephone numbers - 011-40759000, 011- 69227700, from 07.00 A.M. of 26 May 2023 till 07.00 P.M. of 30 May 2023.

Based on the receipt of city change options, candidates will receive admit cards accordingly through the respective official exam portals of NTA.

