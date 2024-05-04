Jaishankar rebuffs US President Biden's 'xenophobia' remark, says India 'very open and welcoming'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has rejected the recent remarks by US President Joe Biden describing India's faltering economy as a result of 'xenophobia' and asserted that India has been open and welcoming to people from diverse societies. He also refuted the claim that India's economic growth was faltering and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives.

Speaking to the Economic Times, the minister said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government showcases India's welcoming approach. "India is always... India has been a very unique country... I would say actually, in the history of the world, that it's been a society which has been very open... different people from different societies come to India," he said.

Jaishankar also rejected criticism of the CAA, saying that no person has lost their citizenship after the implementation of the legislation. He also spoke on rampant pro-Palestinian protests across US university campuses, criticising a section of the Western media for its biased coverage, suggesting that it is "very ideological" and not "objective" reporting.

In response to a question on reports claiming India's involvement in targeted killings of terrorists in Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "Terrorists are there in large numbers. Statistically, where they will be in large numbers, things will happen to them. Now they have created an industry which is the terrorist's industry... things could happen there."

What did Biden say on India, China and Japan?

While addressing his supporters at the Democratic Party fundraiser in Washington on Wednesday, Biden said "xenophobia" from China to Japan and India is hobbling their growth, as he argued that migration has been good for the US economy. "One of the reasons why our economy's growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants," he said.

"Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants. Immigrants are what makes us strong," said the 81-year-old Democratic contender for the upcoming polls. Concern about irregular migration has become a top issue for many US voters ahead of November's presidential election.

Biden, who has condemned the rhetoric of his Republican opponent Donald Trump as anti-immigrant, has worked to court broad economic and political relations with countries including Japan and India to counter China and Russia globally. India and Japan are members of QUAD - a four-member strategic security dialogue that includes the US and Australia.

White House clarifies Biden's remarks

Coming to the defence of the US President, the White House on Thursday said he was making a broader comment on immigrants make a country stronger and that America's allies and partners were well aware of how much the President respects them. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asserted that the US has a strong relationship with India and Japan.

"Our allies and partners know very well how much this President respects them...He was making a broad comment speaking about this country is speaking about how important it is to be a country of immigrants and how it makes our country stronger," said Jean-Pierre during a regular press briefing. "Obviously, we have a strong relationship with India, with Japan, and the President if you just look at the last three years has certainly focused on those diplomatic relationships."

She further said, "The President is always going to be really clear on speaking to issues that matter to the American people. We are a country of immigrants. That matters. And we’ve seen these attacks. And so, the President is never going to shy away from that."

Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State Visit last year, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the White House in April for an official visit. The US President has been under attack from his opponents and the Republican Party for his immigration policies, as hundreds and thousands of illegal immigrants enter America every month.

(with inputs from agencies)

