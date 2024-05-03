US President 'respects' allies: White House defends Biden's 'xenophobia' remarks on India, China and Japan

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US President Joe Biden with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Washington: The White House on Thursday defended US President Joe Biden's 'xenophobia' comments on India, China and Japan, saying that he was making a broader comment on immigrants make a country stronger and that America's allies and partners were well aware of how much the President respects them. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asserted that the US has a strong relationship with India and Japan.

"Our allies and partners know very well how much this President respects them...He was making a broad comment speaking about this country is speaking about how important it is to be a country of immigrants and how it makes our country stronger," said Jean-Pierre during a regular press briefing on Thursday. This came after Biden implied that two of its QUAD members - India and Japan - along with China and Russia do not welcome immigrants.

"That's what he was talking about as it relates to our relationship with our allies. That continues. Obviously, we have a strong relationship with India, with Japan, and the President if you just look at the last three years has certainly focused on those diplomatic relationships," the White House Press Secretary further added. "The President is always going to be really clear on speaking to issues that matter to the American people. We are a country of immigrants. That matters. And we’ve seen these attacks. And so, the President is never going to shy away from that."

What did Biden say on India, Japan and others?

While addressing his supporters at the Democratic Party fundraiser here on Wednesday, Biden said "xenophobia" from China to Japan and India is hobbling their growth, as he argued that migration has been good for the US economy. "One of the reasons why our economy's growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants," he said.

"Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants. Immigrants are what makes us strong," said the 81-year-old Democratic contender for the upcoming polls. Concern about irregular migration has become a top issue for many US voters ahead of November's presidential election.

Biden, who has condemned the rhetoric of his Republican opponent Donald Trump as anti-immigrant, has worked to court broad economic and political relations with countries including Japan and India to counter China and Russia globally. India and Japan are members of QUAD - a four-member strategic security dialogue that includes the US and Australia.

“It is important for us to remember that we are a country of immigrants. I’m explaining what he was talking about and what he was focusing on in those comments: a country of immigrants makes us stronger. It is important to be very clear about that," said Jean-Pierre.

Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State Visit last year, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the White House in April for an official visit. The US President has been under attack from his opponents and the Republican Party for his immigration policies, as hundreds and thousands of illegal immigrants enter America every month.

(with inputs from agencies)

