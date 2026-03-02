Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh dies days after being injured in US-Israel strikes

Tehran:

The wife of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, died on Monday, days after she was injured in the joint strike by the United States (US) and Israel in Tehran, according to reports by Iranian media.

The 79-year-old, who was born in Iran's Mashhad and was the sister of former Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) deputy director Hassan Khojaste Bagherzadeh, was present with Khamenei at his compound in Tehran when the strike was conducted by the US and Israel.