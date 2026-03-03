Israel-Iran War: Three Indian seafarers killed, one injured as West Asian conflict rages on

New Delhi:

At least three Indian seafarers on board foreign-flagged vessels were killed and one seriously injured in the Middle East region amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, the Directorate General of Shipping said on Tuesday. The incident occurred amid escalated military actions involving the US, Israel and Iran that threaten disruptions of major trade routes.

"There have been four reported incidents involving Indian seafarers in the region, resulting in three casualties and one injured seafarer, all of whom were serving on board foreign-flagged vessels," the Directorate General of Shipping said.

US and Israeli airstrikes continued to hammer Iran on Tuesday, days after the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Tehran and its allies retaliated against Israel, neighbouring Gulf states, and energy infrastructure vital to global oil and gas supplies.

Shipping authority issues advisory

Shipping authorities have also issued warnings for maritime operators to assess voyage-specific risks amid the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which has significantly threatened key trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman. More than 200 vessels are currently anchored or rerouting to avoid the high-risk area as attacks on commercial shipping and crew members have increased.

In an advisory, the Directorate General of Shipping said it is closely monitoring the evolving maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas. It said the threats of the recent geopolitical developments included missile and drone activity, electronic interference, and other maritime security concerns.

Stakeholders have been advised to maintain heightened vigilance and undertake voyage-specific risk assessments, and vessels operating in the region have been advised to maintain an enhanced security posture and bridge watch, ensure continuous communication readiness, and report any suspicious activity immediately, with transit through high-risk areas to be reviewed by operators based on prevailing conditions, the shipping authority said.

Other crew members are safe

The Directorate General of Shipping said the remaining Indian crew members are safe and secure, adding that it is working in close coordination with other authorities and stakeholders to ensure their continued safety, well-being and timely support.

All necessary support, assistance and facilitation are being extended to the affected seafarers and their families, it added.

The directorate further said that it has activated enhanced monitoring and security oversight, real-time tracking of Indian-flagged vessels with increased reporting frequency and 24X7 monitoring. "Mandatory reporting protocols have been prescribed for vessels, owners and managers, and close coordination is being maintained with the Indian Navy, Ministry of External Affairs, IFC-IOR, MRCC and Indian Missions," it said.

Shipping companies have also been advised to exercise due caution in crew deployment and to maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families.

The Directorate said a dedicated 'quick response team' has also been formed to ensure timely coordination among all concerned authorities, enable immediate response to emerging situations, and facilitate prompt assistance and support to Indian seafarers and their families.

Also Read: Satellite images reveal damage at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility after drone strike

Also Read: Israel-Iran War LIVE: Explosions heard in Isfahan, Shiraz of Iran; US enable to evacuate citizens