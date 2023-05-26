CUET admit card 2023: NTA likely to release CUET Phase 3 admit card today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET admit card 2023 Phase 3 expected today

CUET admit card 2023 Phase 3: The National Testing Agency is likely to release CUET admit card for Phase 3 today, May 26, 2023. Candidates who are scheduled for the phase 3 exams can download their admit cards from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the official schedule released by the NTA, CUET UG Phase 3 exams is scheduled to be held from May 29, 2023 to June 02, 2023 across the country. The city intimation slip for the CUET UG exam has already been released on the official website. Candidates who have not yet downloaded CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip can do so before the closure of the window.

According to the official notification, the admit cards for CUET UG 2023 exams are being released 3 days before the exam. According to that, it is expected that the agency will release the CUET Phase 3 admit card today, May, 26, or tomorrow, 27 May 2023. Candidates have been advised to closely check the official website for the latest updates.

CUET UG Phase 3 admit card: How and Where to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET UG Phase 3 admit card' It will take you to the login window where you need to enter your credientials and click on the submit button CUET UG exam admit card will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

CUET Admit Card 2023 Phase 3 Dates

CUET Admit Card for Phase 3 Release Date - May 26, 2023 (Tentative)

CUET Phase 3 exam dates - May 29 to June 2, 2023

