Rohtak Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Arvind Kumar Sharma set to face Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda

Rohtak Lok Sabha Election 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, states like Haryana are politically charged up to contest in the polls. In Haryana's Rohtak district, the key contest is between Bharatiya Janta Party's Arvind Kumar Sharma and Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda. The state has 10 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Haryana is scheduled to head to polls in a single phase on May 25. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

BJP bats for Arvind Kumar Sharma

The saffron party has fielded Arvind Kumar Sharma from this constituency. Earlier, he represented the Karnal constituency of Haryana in 15th Lok Sabha. Before joining the BJP in 2019, he was a member of the Indian National Congress. Sharma holds a Bachelor of Dental Surgery from Gujarat University, Ahmedabad along with a Master of Dental Surgery. He is a medical practitioner, social worker and agriculturist.

Congress fields Deepender Singh Hooda

Hooda has been fielded by the Congress from this seat. He has served three terms as a Lok Sabha MP from Rohtak between 2005 and 2019. He was a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the Indian National Congress. Hooda holds a Bachelor of Technology and Master of Business Administration and a bachelor's degree in law.

What happened in 2019?

In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Rohtak witnessed a fiercely contested battle. This constituency witnessed a 70.56% voter turnout in the year 2019. BJP candidate Arvind Kumar Sharma won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 7,503 votes, securing 5,73,845 votes. Arvind Kumar Sharma defeated Deepender Singh Hooda of the INC, who got 5,66,342 votes.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

