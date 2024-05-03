Mumbai North Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Piyush Goyal set to face Congress' Bhushan Patil

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Piyush Goyal vs Congress' Bhushan Patil

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, states like Maharashtra are politically charged up to contest in the polls. In Maharashtra's Mumbai North district, the key contest is between Bharatiya Janta Party's Piyush Goyal and Congress' Bhushan Patil. The state has 48 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Maharashtra is scheduled to head to polls in five phases. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

BJP fields Piyush Goyal

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Piyush Goyal from this seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He is currently serving as the Member of Parliament fro Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. Goyal has held portfolios such as Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Piyush Goyal is a Chartered Accountant and he did Law from Mumbai University and did his schooling from Don Bosco High School, Matunga.

Congress opts for Bhushan Patil

Congress recently announced Bhushan Patil from this constituency. He is the vice-president of the Congress' Mumbai unit. Earlier, Patil contested the 2009 Maharashtra Lok Sabha election from the Borivali constituency. Patil, has also served as the party's Mumbai unit’s treasurer. He has been working for the grand old party for the last 25 years.

What happened in 2019?

In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Mumbai North witnessed a fiercely contested battle. This constituency witnessed a 60.00% voter turnout in the year 2019. BJP candidate Gopal Shetty won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 4,65,247 votes, securing 7,06,678 votes. Gopal Shetty defeated Urmila Matondkar of the INC, who got 2,41,431 votes.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

