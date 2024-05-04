Saturday, May 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Bengaluru look to cash in winning momentum against below-par Gujarat Titans
Live now

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Bengaluru look to cash in winning momentum against below-par Gujarat Titans

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: With two impressive wins in their last two games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru target two crucial points against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in the 52nd match of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2024 18:09 IST
RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Resurging Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking to continue their winning run when they host Gujarat Titans in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams clashed against each other in their latest IPL 2024 game where Bengaluru recorded a dominating win in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are seeking revenge as they struggle in the eighth position in the points table with four wins in ten matches. Bengaluru remain at the bottom of the points table with three wins in ten matches but their latest two victories make them favourites going into this blockbuster clash.

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 04, 2024 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RCB VS GT IPL 2024: Kick-off at 7:30 pm

  • May 04, 2024 5:58 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Match 52 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's blockbuster clash in the IPL 2024.

    Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru are hosting Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams are struggling in the bottom half of the points table and need two big points today to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive.

    So, stay tuned here to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 52nd T20 match

    Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

    Date & Time: Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement