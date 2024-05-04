RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Bengaluru look to cash in winning momentum against below-par Gujarat Titans

Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's blockbuster clash in the IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru are hosting Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams are struggling in the bottom half of the points table and need two big points today to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive.

So, stay tuned here to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 52nd T20 match

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App