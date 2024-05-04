RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Bengaluru look to cash in winning momentum against below-par Gujarat Titans

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsResurging Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking to continue their winning run when they host Gujarat Titans in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams clashed against each other in their latest IPL 2024 game where Bengaluru recorded a dominating win in Ahmedabad.
Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are seeking revenge as they struggle in the eighth position in the points table with four wins in ten matches. Bengaluru remain at the bottom of the points table with three wins in ten matches but their latest two victories make them favourites going into this blockbuster clash.