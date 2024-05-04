India to host South Africa women for multi-format tour ahead of Asia Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian women's team.

The Indian women's cricket team is set to host South Africa for a multi-format tour in June-July featuring a one-off Test, three ODIs and the same number of T20Is.

As per a PTI report, the white-ball series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the solitary red-ball game will be organised in Chennai.

The tour will kick off with the three ODIs in Bengaluru. While the first One-Dayer will be played on June 16, the second and the third ODI is scheduled for June 19 and 23. The ODI series will be a part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 cycle.

The teams that will finish in the top four places at the end of the cycle will earn automatic qualification for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 alongside the hosts, India. South Africa are placed second on the table with 11 wins and eight losses in 18 games. They are behind Australia who have just lost three out of 18 matches and won 15.

The ODI leg will pave the way for the one-off Test which is slated to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from June 8.

India recently played two Tests at home against England and Australia. Firstly, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side trounced England by 347 runs and then hammered Australia by eight wickets.

South Africa women were also involved in a red-ball game when they toured Australia earlier this year. However, the Proteas didn't have a game to remember as they lost the contest by a staggering margin of an innings and 84 runs.

Both teams will then return to Bengaluru for the T20I leg of the bilateral series. The three T20Is will be organised on July 5, 7 and 9 and will serve as an ideal preparation for the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup.