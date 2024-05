Updated on: May 04, 2024 18:29 IST

Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP, days after resigning as Congress Delhi chief | Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Days after resigning from the Congress, former party Delhi chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. During the meeting held at the BJP headquarters, the former Congress Delhi chief, along with four former Congress leaders, joined the BJP.