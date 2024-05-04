Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Court sends Congress leader Reddy to 3-day police custody

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Hours after the accused Arun Reddy was sent to three-day police custody in connection with the circulation of a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Police announced that charges under section 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) had been added to the FIR. Significantly, these recent charges were in addition to those already registered by the Delhi Police earlier last week.

The Police have registered an FIR in the case earlier under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66C of the IT Act.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the Delhi Police on Friday has made its first arrest in Union Minister Amit Shah's doctored video case after it held a person named Arun Reddy. He's accused of circulating edited videos and was arrested from Delhi. The accused runs a social media account named 'Spirit of Congress'. Further, according to the profile mentioned there, the detainee works as All India Congress Committee (AICC) National Coordinator for social media and reportedly also holds the post of National Coordinator, Social Media Wing, Telangana. His phone has been seized abd was sent for forensic examination, as reportedy he has deleted the evidence from the same.

Speaking over the arrest of Reddy, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, the Telangana Congress in-charge, alleged that the arrest was a misuse of power by the Union government. In a post on X, Tagore demanded the immediate release of Arun Reddy, condemning what he described as an authoritarian misuse of power by the regime.

Moreover, in the doctored video, the Union Home Minister is purportedly heard saying that the BJP stands against reservations in the country. However, in reality, during his address at a public meeting in Congress-ruled Telangana, Amit Shah said, "If the BJP forms the government here, we will withdraw the unconstitutional reservations to Muslims. We will ensure that the SCs, STs, and OBCs get quotas as guaranteed under the Constitution."