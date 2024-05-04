IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad during the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match on May 1, 2024

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Rising-again Punjab Kings are set to host inconsistent Chennai Super Kings in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Punjab Kings recorded a dominant seven-wicket win while chasing a 163-run target against Chennai Super Kings in their last match and are set to enter the reverse fixture as favourites. After four successive defeats, Punjab have registered two impressive wins in their last two games and are currently placed seventh in the points table with four wins in ten games.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai are struggling for consistency with just one win in their last four games. The defending champions remain a strong contender to secure a playoff qualification with five wins in ten matches but have lost all of their last five encounters against Punjab Kings.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 53rd T20 match

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Date & Time: Sunday, May 5 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Shashank Singh, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Prabhsimran Singh

All-rounders: Sam Curran (VC), Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The CSK skipper is enjoying another free-scoring season and has been the team's best batter once again. Ruturaj top-scored with 62 runs against Punjab Kings in their last game and took the lead in the Orange Cap race with 509 runs in ten innings at an impressive strike rate of 146.68.

Jonny Bairstow: The experienced English wicketkeeper batter is looking in good rhythm after a disastrous performance in the early stages of the tournament. After smashing a brilliant century against KKR in the previous game, Bairstow top-scored with 46 runs off 30 balls against Chennai Super Kings and is expected to play another impactful innings in the upcoming game.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Match 53 probable playing XIs:

Punjab Kings predicted playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana.