MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2024 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, how to download scorecards

MH CET 3 year LLB Result 2024 released

State CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the MH CET 3-year LLB result. All those who appeared in the law entrance exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The scorecards are available at cetcell.mahacet.org.

In order to download MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2024 scorecards, the candidates are required to log in to their account. Here are the easy steps to download MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2024 scorecards.

How to download MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2024?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Navigate the link to the 'MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your required details such as application number, date of birth and other details

MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2024 will appear on screen

Download and save MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2024 for future reference

This year, MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 exam was conducted on March 12 and 13 across the state. Students who appear in the exam can now download their results using their essential information on the login page. All shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the centralized admission process (CAP). The details on the CAP will be intimated in due course of time. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. This score will be accepted by more than 145 law colleges across Maharashtra.

What is CET helpline number?

If any candidate has a query regarding the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 result, they can contact the exam body officials at the MAH CET Cell Helpdesk through the following phone numbers:

07969134401

07969134402

18002090191

What's next?

CET will now prepare a merit list and will release counselling schedule. After that, the shortlisted candidates will be able to register themselves through the online mode. The registration dates will be intimated in due course of time.