RCB vs GT Weather Forecast: Will rain wash away Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 clash?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) meet Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 52nd fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 17 on Saturday (May 4) with hopes to remain alive in the race to the playoffs. RCB are reeling at the bottom of the points table but have form on their side.

They are on a two-game winning streak and got better of Titans in the previous meeting by nine wickets. Hence, RCB would want to make the most out of the winning momentum and make it three out of three.

The inclusion of Will Jacks worked wonders for RCB in the game against Titans. The English player smashed an unbeaten hundred with the help of five fours and 10 sixes to help RCB make mincemeat of the Shubman Gill-led side.

However, RCB's intention can be marred by the ongoing spell of rain in Bengaluru. The city was experiencing a heat wave a few days ago and the sudden precipitation has brought relief to its people.

RCB vs GT Weather Report

As per Weather.com, there is a seven percent chance of thunderstorms in Bengaluru till the afternoon. However, to the delight of fans, the chances of drizzle are likely to drop down to 1-2% in the evening during the game. Hence, the chances of a result are on the higher side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 squad:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Suyash Prabhudessai, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra