CJI rejects Rahul Gandhi's meeting request over 'vote chori' ahead of INDIA bloc's march to Supreme Court

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has declined a meeting request from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying the issues he sought to discuss, including alleged 'vote chori' and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, are already pending before the Supreme Court, sources said on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi had sought an appointment with the CJI for Monday to discuss concerns related to the SIR exercise and matters concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Opposition leaders can move SC on judicial side

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s official email, the CJI said a meeting would not be appropriate as the issues raised were sub judice before the apex court, according to sources.

The CJI also clarified that under the constitutional framework, the Supreme Court cannot interfere in the government's functioning at an administrative level; however, leaders are free to approach the court on the judicial side to protect their fundamental rights.

The opposition leaders were also informed that any petition filed by any opposition member can be heard along with the similar matters relating to the SIR exercise which are already listed for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

INDIA bloc to march to Supreme Court on Monday

The development comes after INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, announced plans to march to the Supreme Court on Monday and submit a memorandum to the CJI over allegations of 'vote chori', the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Congress is calling it "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy" and said they would converge at 1.30 PM at Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the march to the Supreme Court would be by Indians united beyond parties, gender, caste, community and state. "Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us," he said in his post.

Kharge earlier said in Bengaluru that he and Gandhi have sought a meeting with the CJI on Monday to seek his intervention on the issue of "vote chori".

On Friday, leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and later handed over a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.

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