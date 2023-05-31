CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip likely to release today at cuet.nta.nic.in, check exam and admit card dates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip to be out today

CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate today, May 31, 2023. The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar given confirmation on the release of NTA exam city intimation slip via tweet. Candidates who registered for CUET PG 2023 will be able to download the exam city slip through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in, once released.

CUET-PG 2023: Check exam dates, admit card dates

According to the official schedule, CUET 2023 PG will be held between June 5 and June 12 at various exam centers. The admit cards for the same will be released individually for each phase three to four days prior to the exam day. Students are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

This year, around 5 lakh students have applied for CUET 2023 PG, as per reports. The number of CUET PG participating universities has also increased to 195 which was 65 last year.

CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET-PG 2023 city intimation slip' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button CUET-PG 2023 city intimation slip will appear on the screen Download CUET-PG 2023 city intimation slip and save it for future reference

CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip: Details mentioned

Application Number Candidate Name Father’s Name Gender Date of Birth Category Person with Disability and Scribe Requirement Status City of Exam State of Exam Date of Examination Slot Subject and Medium

