  4. India T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement Live updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson to feature?

India T20 World 2026 squad announcement: The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is all set to announce India's squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026 that will begin in February 2026.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma Image Source : AP
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

India T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement: Team India's much-awaited 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to be announced today with captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirming the squad in the press conference. With the tournament set to begin on February 7, it could be interesting to see how the squad fares in the upcoming tournament. It is also worth noting that the squad for the upcoming New Zealand series will be announced today as well. 

Follow thread for all the latest updates here

 

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian team's squad announcement for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 and the series against New Zealand! Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Suryakumar Yadav should address the press very soon at the BCCI headquarters. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

