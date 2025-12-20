Live India T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement Live updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson to feature? India T20 World 2026 squad announcement: The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is all set to announce India's squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026 that will begin in February 2026.

Mumbai:

India T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement: Team India's much-awaited 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to be announced today with captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirming the squad in the press conference. With the tournament set to begin on February 7, it could be interesting to see how the squad fares in the upcoming tournament. It is also worth noting that the squad for the upcoming New Zealand series will be announced today as well.

Follow thread for all the latest updates here