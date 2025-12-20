7 arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh's Mymensingh: Yunus government This was in response to a Hindu man being lynched in the Mymensingh district in Bangladesh on Thursday night over allegations of blasphemy.

New Delhi:

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said on Saturday. The arrests were made by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) following operations at different locations. In a social media post, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said RAB-14 arrested seven suspects in the case. The arrested individuals include Md. Limon Sarkar, Md. Tarek Hossain, Md. Manik Mia, Ershad Ali, Nijum Uddin, Alomgir Hossain and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon.

"7 Arrested in Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case. Mymensingh, 20 December 2025: In the incident of beating to death Sanatan Dharma adherent youth Dipu Chandra Das (27) in Valuka, Mymensingh, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects. The arrested individuals are— 1. Md. Limon Sarkar (19) 2. Md. Tarek Hossain (19) 3. Md. Manik Mia (20) 4. Ershad Ali (39) 5. Nijum Uddin (20) 6. Alomgir Hossain (38) 7. Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). RAB-14 conducted operations at various locations and arrested the aforementioned suspects,” Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus posts.

What is the Hindu man being lynched case?

This was in response to a Hindu man being lynched in the Mymensingh district in Bangladesh on Thursday night over allegations of blasphemy. The development comes amid the ongoing unrest in the country following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot last week while campaigning for the February 12 parliamentary elections in the country.

According to a report by BBC Bangla, the victim was identified as Dipu Chandra Das, who used to work at a garment factory in Bhaluka Upazila. At around 9 pm (local time) on Thursday, a mob surrounded Das and started beating him, accusing him of making derogatory statements against Prophet Muhammad.

After beating him to death, the mob tied his body to a tree and set it on fire. The police arrived at the scene later, brought the situation under control and has sent Das' body for a post-mortem. However, no case has been registered so far, the report said.

The lynching comes at a time when Bangladesh is already facing unrest following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi was shot last week while campaigning ahead of the February 12 parliamentary elections and later died in a Singapore hospital.

Hadi was the convener of Inquilab Mancha and a strong critic of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. His death has triggered protests across the country.