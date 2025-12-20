Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years each in Toshakhana corruption case Toshakhana corruption case: The Toshakhana 2 case revolves around Pakistan's state gifts protocol, requiring officials to surrender valuables from foreign dignitaries to a national repository for auction or official retention.

Islamabad:

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi face a crushing blow as an accountability court handed down 17-year prison sentences to each on Saturday (December 20) in the Toshakhana 2 corruption scandal. The verdict, delivered inside Rawalpindi's fortified Adiala Jail, accuses the couple of defrauding the state through undervalued sales of luxury gifts received from Saudi Arabia. This latest conviction piles onto Khan's mounting legal woes, intensifying political turmoil ahead of potential elections.

Verdict delivered in high-security jail setting

Special court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand pronounced the sentence amid tight security at Adiala Jail, where Khan has been detained since his 2023 arrest. The former premier and his wife, both already behind bars, received 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code for criminal breach of trust. An additional seven years stemmed from violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court slapped a Rs 10 million fine on each, underscoring the gravity of the charges in a case that has captivated the nation.

The Toshakhana 2 reference centers on state gifts protocol, where public officials must deposit valuables received from foreign dignitaries into a national repository for auction or official use. Prosecutors alleged Khan and Bibi exploited loopholes, acquiring high-value items at steep discounts and profiting from their resale, conduct deemed a betrayal of public trust.

Core allegations: Fraud over Saudi gifts

At the heart of the case lies a 2021 consignment of opulent gifts from the Saudi government, including precious jewelry and luxury watches meant for official retention. Investigators claim the couple undervalued these items to buy them cheaply from Toshakhana, then sold them for personal gain, pocketing millions in illicit proceeds. This mirrors an earlier Toshakhana case where Khan secured a 14-year term, now compounded by these fresh penalties. Critics view it as part of a broader pattern targeting Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, while authorities insist it's a crackdown on elite corruption.

The trial unfolded rapidly post-Khan's ouster in 2022, with evidence including transaction records and witness testimonies painting a picture of deliberate deceit. Bushra Bibi, Khan's spiritual advisor turned spouse, faced parallel scrutiny for her role in the dealings, marking her deepest entanglement in his legal battles.

Mounting legal battles for PTI founder

This sentencing adds to Khan's roster of over 200 cases, including charges of leaking state secrets and inciting riots, many seen by supporters as politically motivated by the military-backed establishment. PTI decries the verdicts as "judicial murder," vowing appeals to higher courts. Khan, 72, remains defiant from jail, framing the convictions as sacrifices for his anti-corruption crusade that once propelled him to power in 2018.

The ruling ripples through Pakistan's polarized landscape, stifling PTI's election momentum and fueling protests. With Khan sidelined, his party eyes interim leadership amid whispers of a crackdown to prevent a comeback. Rights groups warn of eroding judicial independence, as the nation grapples with economic woes and security threats.