Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad schools open or closed today due to GRAP-4? Details here As per the order of the Directorate of Education, Delhi schools up to Class 5 and Classes 6 to 11 will conduct classes in hybrid mode while 10th and 12th were excluded from the arrangement.

New Delhi:

As Grap 4 imposed in Delhi due to severe air quality level, schools in the national capital, NCR areas of Noida and Ghaziabad will discontinue physical classes from Monday, December 15.

Will Delhi Schools be closed today?

As per the order of the Directorate of Education, Delhi schools up to Class 5 and Classes 6 to 11 will conduct classes in hybrid mode while 10th and 12th were excluded from the arrangement.

Schools have been advised to minimise physical attendance while continuing lessons through a combination of online and offline learning. Under GRAP-IV, state governments and the Delhi government also have the option to suspend physical classes for Classes VI to IX and Class XI, depending on local conditions.

Noida, Ghaziabad schools to have hybrid classes

Due to worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a major change has been made in the school education system across in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad as well. The District Inspectors of Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar as well as in Ghaziabad has issued official orders stating that from December 14, 2025, all classes from pre-nursery to Class 5 will be conducted entirely in online mode until further notice.

As per the directives, Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 will function in a hybrid format, allowing both online and physical classes wherever feasible. The decision has been taken under the Graded Response Action Plan in view of rising pollution levels and the adverse impact on children’s health. All government, government-aided and recognised private schools in both districts have been instructed to strictly comply with the order until further directions are issued.

The Centre on Saturday imposed stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality slipped into the "severe" category in Delhi-NCR.