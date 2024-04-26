Nitish Kumar Reddy, SRH sensation who could be the next big thing for India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Youngsters in the Indian Premier League are always the ones to keep a tab on. They come into this arena with stars shining in their eyes. This season of the Indian Premier League has already shown some uncapped Indians with plenty of fire to achieve what they dream of. One such rising talent is Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Making a debut in the toughest T20 league, Nitish did not get many chances in the 2023 season for the Sunrisers. He played in only two games in SRH's horrendous campaign and didn't even get to bat. He bowled five overs across two games in the previous season and went wicketless. But in 2024, he has turned heads with more opportunities coming on his way.

He made 14 off eight balls in his first outing of the season against Chennai Super Kings but that game was almost won by the time he walked in to bat with 25 required of 26 and six wickets in hand. But his most noteworthy performance came in the next game against Punjab Kings.

With the much-celebrated SRH batting line-up faltering in seaming and swinging conditions of Mullanpur against Punjab Kings, the 20-year-old stood tall to power the visitors to a total of 182 that was just enough to hold the Kings by two runs. Off those 182 runs, Nitish made 64 from 37 balls. The next best was 25.

Then in a run-fest against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Andhra batter provided a platform for a late finish after the Sunrisers lost Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen in succession. He made 37 off 27 balls with two sixes and as many boundaries.

Even with the ball, he has been effective. Nitish bowls in late 130 Kmphs and has slower balls and the guile a T20 bowler should have. He has three wickets in the season and has an average of 16.67 with the ball. In the league where impact player rule is having such a big say and India needing more fast-bowling all-rounders apart from Hardik Pandya, he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket.