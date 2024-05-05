Sunday, May 05, 2024
     
Pakistan Super League set to clash with Indian Premier League in 2025 due to ICC Champions Trophy

The Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United (IU) won the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they defeated Multan Sultans in the summit clash by two wickets. This was Islamabad's second PSL title overall.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2024 7:35 IST
IPL and PSL.
Image Source : PTI AND ISLAMABAD UNITED/X IPL and PSL.

Two of the biggest T20 leagues in the Indian Subcontinent are set to clash with one another for the first time since their inception after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed the window for the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PSL, which normally runs from February to March is highly likely to clash with arguably the biggest T20 league in the world, the IPL (Indian Premier League) due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Since, its inaugural edition in 2016, PSL has avoided a clash with the Indian Premier League as much as possible. However, with the ICC Champions Trophy slated to be organised in February 2025, the PSL is likely to get pushed further and might have to run concurrently with the IPL in April-May.

The window was proposed on Saturday (May 4) at a meeting between the PCB and the six franchises which are a part of the PSL and a final decision will be taken at the formal PSL General Council meeting, slated to take place at the end of May.

The PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer revealed that a change in schedule for PSL 2025 was discussed in the meeting and a "more informed decision" will be made at the General Council meeting.

"As always, we had a very exciting and interesting brainstorming session with the franchise owners on the window for HBL Pakistan Super League 2025. The passionate franchise owners provided their all-rounded insight and views on the PCB-recommended window and playoff venues for the 2025 event and beyond," said Naseer in a PCB release.

"At the back of this meeting, and in relation to the most suitable window for HBL PSL 2025 and beyond, the PCB will share further data with the franchise owners so that they can discuss amongst themselves, make a more informed decision and share their ideas and thoughts at the General Council meeting.

"We look forward to working closely with the franchisees to take timely decisions for the future trajectory of one of Pakistan’s biggest brands."

