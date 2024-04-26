PM Modi calls for high voter turnout in second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As the second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to rally citizens to vote in large numbers. In his message, PM Modi stressed the significance of voting in strengthening democracy and specifically called upon young and women voters to participate actively.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice."

It is pertinent to note that polling is currently underway in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories. Polling is currently underway on 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Assam, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Manipur. Notably, the Betul constituency in Madhya Pradesh has been exempted from voting on April 26 due to the unfortunate demise of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar assured the public of meticulous security arrangements at all polling booths, emphasizing the extensive preparations made over the past two years. He said, "We have been preparing for the last 2 years. The arrangements are in place at all the booths. All arrangements have been made for the voters, including drinking water, fans, etc. The voters need to come out and vote. Security has been kept in mind. There is absolutely no information about violence from anywhere. Still, forces will be present at all booths."