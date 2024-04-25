Garam Masala to Biriyani Masala: 5 spice mix to prepare at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Spice mix to prepare at home.

After finding ethylene oxide (ETO) levels exceeding permissible limits, Singapore and Hong Kong have banned certain MDH and Everest spices recently. Following the recent incident, the Spices Board of India announced mandatory testing for ETO in spice consignments.

According to the India Today report, the Spices Board said in a statement "The Board is working with the exporters whose consignments have been recalled to ascertain the root cause of the issue and propose corrective measures." The board also added "stringent protocols and guidelines for ETO residue." Exposure to ETO can pose several health risks because it is a sterilising agent.

However, spices have been an integral part of Indian cuisine for thousands of years. The unique blend of aromatic spices in every dish is what makes Indian food so flavourful and delicious. One of the secrets to creating authentic Indian dishes is using homemade spice mixes. Not only do they add a unique flavour to your dishes, but they are also healthier and more economical than store-bought spice mixes.

Garam Masala

Garam Masala is a staple spice mix in every Indian household. It is a blend of several spices, including cumin, coriander, cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. The name 'Garam Masala' translates to 'hot spice mix,' not because it is spicy, but because it contains several spices that are known to generate heat in the body. This spice mix is used in a variety of dishes, from curries to snacks.

To make Garam Masala at home, you will need whole spices. Roast the whole spices in a pan until they turn slightly brown and release their aroma. Let them cool down and then grind them into a fine powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Store the masala in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Sambhar Masala

Sambhar is a popular South Indian dish made with lentils and vegetables. It is incomplete without the aromatic Sambhar Masala. This spice mix is a blend of several spices like coriander seeds, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, turmeric, and red chilli powder.

To make Sambhar Masala at home, dry roast all the spices except turmeric and red chilli powder in a pan. Once they cool down, add them to a spice grinder along with turmeric and red chilli powder. Grind into a fine powder and store in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Use this masala to add a burst of flavour to your next batch of Sambhar.

Chaat Masala

Chaat Masala is a tangy and spicy spice mix used in popular Indian streets food snacks like chaats, tikkas, and chutneys. It is made with a blend of dried mango powder, cumin, black salt, coriander seeds, dried ginger, black pepper, asafoetida, and amchur (dried green mango) powder.

To make Chaat Masala at home, dry roast all the spices (except amchur powder) in a pan. Once they cool down, grind them into a fine powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Add the amchur powder and mix well. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Tandoori Masala

Tandoori Masala is a crucial ingredient in making the popular Tandoori chicken and other tandoori dishes. This spice mix is made with a blend of spices like coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cinnamon, cloves, black peppercorns, cardamom, nutmeg, fenugreek seeds, and red chilli powder.

To make Tandoori Masala at home, dry roast all the spices in a pan until they release their aroma. Let them cool down and then grind them into a fine powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Biriyani Masala

Biriyani Masala is the key ingredient in making the fragrant and flavorful biriyani. This spice mix is made with a blend of whole spices like bay leaves, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, star anise, mace, and nutmeg.

To make Biriyani Masala at home, dry roast all the whole spices in a pan until they release their aroma. Let them cool down and then grind them into a fine powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Making these spice mixes at home not only ensures that you have fresh and flavorful masalas but also allows you to customise them according to your taste preferences. You can adjust the amount of each spice or add additional spices to create your unique blend.

ALSO READ: Roasted vs Soaked Gram: Which one is good for your health?