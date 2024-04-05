Roasted vs Soaked Gram: Which one is good for your health?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know whether roasted gram is better for your health or soaked gram.

Gram, also known as chickpeas or chana, is a staple food in many cultures and cuisines. It is not only delicious but also highly nutritious, making it a popular choice among health-conscious individuals. However, there are various ways in which gram can be consumed, and two of the most common methods are roasting and soaking. Both methods have their own set of benefits, but which one is better for your health? In this article, we will discuss the differences between roasted gram and soaked gram and determine which one is more beneficial for your overall well-being.

Roasted Gram

Roasting gram is a common method of preparing this legume before consuming it. It involves heating the grams in a dry pan or oven until they turn golden brown and crispy. This process gives them a nutty flavour and makes them easier to digest. Roasted gram is often used as a snack or added to various dishes like salads, soups, and curries.

Benefits of Roasted Gram:

Improved Digestion: As mentioned earlier, roasting gram makes it easier to digest. This is because the heat breaks down the complex carbohydrates present in the gram, making it more easily absorbable by the body. Rich in Protein: Gram is a great source of plant-based protein, and roasting it increases its protein content even further. This makes roasted gram an excellent option for vegetarians and vegans looking to increase their protein intake. Lowers Cholesterol: Studies have shown that regular consumption of roasted grams can help lower bad cholesterol levels in the body. This is due to its high fibre content and the presence of healthy unsaturated fats. Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels: Roasted gram has a low glycemic index, which means it does not cause a spike in blood sugar levels after consumption. This makes it a suitable food for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition. Contains Essential Nutrients: Roasted gram is packed with essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and folate. These nutrients play a crucial role in maintaining overall health and well-being.

Soaked Gram

Soaking gram involves leaving the legumes in water for a few hours or overnight before consuming them. This process helps soften the gram and makes it easier to cook. Soaked gram is commonly used in dishes like hummus, falafel, and curries.

Benefits of Soaked Gram:

Increased Nutrient Absorption: Soaking gram helps break down the phytic acid present in it, which can hinder the absorption of nutrients. This allows the body to better absorb the essential vitamins and minerals present in the gram. Easier to Cook: Soaking gram softens it, making it easier and faster to cook. This is especially beneficial for people with digestive issues who may have difficulty digesting raw or unsoaked gram. Boosts Digestive Health: Soaking gram also helps improve digestion as it breaks down the complex carbohydrates present in the legumes. It also increases the production of beneficial bacteria in the gut, promoting a healthy digestive system. Reduced Risk of Kidney Stones: Regular consumption of soaked grams has been shown to reduce the risk of developing kidney stones. This is due to its low oxalate content, which is a compound responsible for the formation of kidney stones. Good Source of Dietary Fibre: Soaked gram is an excellent source of dietary fibre, which is essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels and keeps you feeling full for longer, aiding in weight management.

Soaked Gram vs Roasted Gram: Which One Is Better?

Both roasted and soaked gram have their own set of benefits, but which one is better for your health? The answer lies in your personal health goals and preferences. If you are looking to increase your protein intake and manage cholesterol levels, roasted gram may be a better option for you. On the other hand, if you are looking to improve digestion and nutrient absorption, soaked gram may be the way to go.

