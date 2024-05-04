Viral: MS Dhoni gives special gift to 103-year-old superfan, shares heartwarming message on jersey | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/CHENNAI SUPER KINGS MS Dhoni gives special gift to superfan

Viral video: Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni was seen gifting a special present to a 103-year-old superfan S Ramdas with a special message. In a heartwarming gesture, Dhoni was seen giving an autograph on a customised CSK jersey with the name of the superfan whose story of interest in cricket resonated with the lovers of this sport. Ramdas, a former member of the British Military, gained widespread recognition among CSK's extensive fan base after the team posted a video showcasing his deep affection for the franchise and his favourite player, Dhoni. The video, which was shared by the CSK handle on X, has since then gone viral on social media.

What’s there in the viral video?

In the recent video, CSK expressed gratitude for the widespread love and support from their fan base across the country. One fan, Ramdas, particularly resonated with viewers. He shared how he used to be afraid of playing cricket but still makes it a point to watch his favourite team on TV. Ramdas eagerly expressed his willingness to travel across the country just to catch a glimpse of Dhoni, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the team.

WATCH viral video

Ramdas’ story

Ramdas's unwavering eagerness to catch sight of Dhoni shines through, revealing his willingness to traverse the length of the country just for a chance to meet the cricketing legend.

Ramdas, who will turn 104 this year, recognised Dhoni and other CSK players perfectly when shown on the mobile phone.

CSK in IPL 2024

Losing their previous encounter with PBKS on May 1, CSK will be hoping to bounce back and get back on the winning ways as IPL 2024 inches closer to its final steps. The team will face their next challenge against the same opponent, PBKS, on May 5, Sunday.

