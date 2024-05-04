Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: AAP's Somnath Bharti to file nomination from New Delhi today

Saturday, May 04, 2024
     
Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2024 7:50 IST
Lok Sabha Elections, PM Narendra Modi, elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha Elections are underway across the country. Two phases of the polls have already taken place on April 19 and 26. The third phase is slated to take place on May 7. The campaigning for the polls is at its peak. Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Rae Bareli yesterday. A meeting of AAP and the Congress' coordination committee was held on Friday to discuss the alliance's strategy in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. Polling for the national capital's seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. AAP's Somnath Bharti is scheduled to file his nomination papers from New Delhi today. PM Narendra Modi will address multiple poll rallies today in Jharkhand and Bihar and hold a roadshow in Kanpur. Follow LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • May 04, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    PM Modi to hold election rallies in Jharkhand, Bihar today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two rallies in Jharkhand and one in Bihar today. He will also hold a roadshow in Kanpur later in the evening today.

  • May 04, 2024 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    AAP's Somnath Bharti to file nomination from New Delhi today

    AAP leader Somnath Bharti will file his nomination paper from New Delhi today. He will be up against BJP's Bansuri Swaraj.

