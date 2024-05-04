5 easy egg breakfast recipes to start your day Eggs are a breakfast staple for a reason: they're packed with protein, affordable, and incredibly versatile. But who says a delicious and nutritious breakfast has to be complicated? Here are 5 easy egg recipes that will get your day started right.

There's a reason why eggs are a breakfast staple—they're versatile, packed with protein, and quick to prepare. Whether you're rushing out the door or leisurely starting your day, these five easy egg breakfast recipes will kickstart your morning with delicious flavours and sustained energy. Classic scrambled eggs: Ingredients: 2 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter or olive oil Instructions: Crack the eggs into a bowl, add salt and pepper, and whisk until well combined. Heat the butter or olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Pour the whisked eggs into the skillet and let them cook for a minute without stirring. Using a spatula, gently scramble the eggs until they reach your desired consistency. Serve hot with toast or your favourite breakfast sides. Veggie omelette: Ingredients: 3 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup diced bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms

1/4 cup shredded cheese (optional)

1 tablespoon olive oil Instructions: In a bowl, beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add the diced vegetables to the skillet and sauté until tender. Pour the beaten eggs over the vegetables and let them cook undisturbed until the edges start to set. Sprinkle shredded cheese over the omelette if desired, then fold it in half. Cook for another minute until the cheese melts and the eggs are fully cooked. Serve hot with a side of fresh salsa or avocado. Breakfast quesadillas: Ingredients: 2 eggs, scrambled

2 medium-sized flour tortillas

1/4 cup shredded cheese

2 slices of cooked bacon or ham (optional)

Salsa or sour cream for serving Instructions: Heat a skillet over medium heat and place one tortilla in the pan. Spread scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, and cooked bacon or ham evenly over the tortilla. Place the second tortilla on top and press down gently. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until the tortillas are crispy and the cheese is melted. Remove from the skillet and let it cool for a minute before slicing into wedges. Serve hot with salsa or sour cream for dipping. Egg and avocado toast: Ingredients: 1 ripe avocado

2 eggs

2 slices of whole-grain bread, toasted

Salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes to taste Instructions: Mash the avocado in a bowl and season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Spread the mashed avocado evenly over the toasted bread slices. Cook the eggs sunny-side-up or however you prefer. Place the cooked eggs on top of the avocado toast. Sprinkle with additional salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes if desired. Serve immediately for a simple yet satisfying breakfast. Egg muffin cups: Ingredients: 6 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup diced bell peppers, onions, spinach, or any other vegetables of your choice

1/4 cup shredded cheese

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a muffin tin. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Stir in diced vegetables and shredded cheese. Pour the egg mixture evenly into the muffin tin cups, filling each about 3/4 full. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the eggs are set and lightly golden on top. Allow the egg muffins to cool for a few minutes before removing them from the tin. Enjoy them immediately or store them in the refrigerator for a quick grab-and-go breakfast throughout the week.

