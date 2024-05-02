Vegetable Upma to Egg Bhurji: 5 healthy Indian breakfast recipes that are under 200 calories

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 healthy Indian breakfast recipes that are under 200 calories

Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast sets the tone for a healthy lifestyle. In Indian cuisine, breakfast can be both delicious and healthy, offering a myriad of flavours and textures. For those conscious of their calorie intake, here are five wholesome Indian breakfast recipes that are not only flavorful but also under 200 calories each. These recipes combine traditional Indian ingredients with modern twists to provide a balanced start to your day.

Vegetable Upma:

Image Source : GOOGLEVegetable Upma

Ingredients:

1/4 cup semolina (sooji)

1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, bell peppers)

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

Curry leaves

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon oil

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Add chopped green chilli and mixed vegetables. Sauté for a few minutes. Add semolina and roast until it turns light golden. Pour in water and salt. Cook until the upma thickens. Serve hot garnished with chopped coriander leaves.

Moong Dal Chilla:

Image Source : GOOGLEMoong Dal Chilla

Ingredients:

1/2 cup split green gram (moong dal), soaked overnight

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1/2 inch ginger, grated

Salt to taste

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Chopped coriander leaves

1 teaspoon oil

Method:

Blend soaked moong dal with green chilli and ginger to form a smooth batter. Add salt, turmeric powder, and chopped coriander leaves to the batter. Heat a non-stick pan and grease it with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it in a circular motion. Cook until both sides turn golden brown. Serve hot with mint chutney or yoghurt.

Poha:

Image Source : GOOGLEPoha

Ingredients:

1 cup flattened rice (poha)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Chopped coriander leaves

1 teaspoon oil

Lemon juice (optional)

Method:

Rinse poha under water and drain excess water. Keep aside. Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onion, green chilli, and tomato. Sauté until the onions turn translucent. Add turmeric powder and salt. Mix well. Add rinsed poha to the pan and mix gently. Cook for a few minutes until heated through. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and lemon juice before serving.

Egg Bhurji:

Image Source : GOOGLEEgg Bhurji

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Chopped coriander leaves

1 teaspoon oil

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onion and green chilli. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown. Add chopped tomato and cook until it softens. Beat the eggs and pour into the pan. Add turmeric powder and salt. Stir continuously until the eggs are cooked. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with whole wheat toast.

Vegetable Dalia:

Image Source : GOOGLEVegetable Daliya

Ingredients:

1/4 cup broken wheat (dalia)

1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, beans)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Chopped coriander leaves

1 teaspoon oil

Method:

Heat oil in a pressure cooker or pan and add cumin seeds. Add chopped onion and sauté until translucent. Add mixed vegetables and sauté for a few minutes. Add broken wheat, turmeric powder, salt, and water. Pressure cook for 2-3 whistles or cook in a pan until the dalia is soft. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves before serving hot.

ALSO READ: Western vs Indian: Which breakfast option is healthier?