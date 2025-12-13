Namo Bharat, metro train to connect Delhi with Noida Airport: Check full details here According to MoHUA, it is essential to connect Noida Airport directly to Delhi to ensure that Delhi's traffic can be diverted to the airport without any change.

New Delhi:

The travel routes between Noida and Delhi are among the busiest in the country. In a notable development, travel from Delhi to Noida International Airport is set to become faster, more convenient, and hassle-free. This will be possible as major plans are underway to change the proposed route from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad to connect directly to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. If the project comes to reality, it will be a game-changer for millions of travellers in Delhi-NCR, as it will ensure seamless connectivity from Noida Airport, which will be on par with that of IGI Airport in Delhi.

72.4-kilometre-long Namo Bharat Metro Corridor

Earlier, the NCRTC had come up with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 72.4-kilometre-long Namo Bharat Metro Corridor from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad to Noida Airport. With an estimated cost of Rs 20,637, a total of 22 stations were proposed along the route.

However, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) returned the DPR, with the main objection being that this route would not provide direct connectivity between Noida Airport and Delhi.

According to MoHUA, it is essential to connect Noida Airport directly to Delhi to ensure that Delhi's traffic can be diverted to the airport without any change. Following MoHUA’s objection, the route is now adjusted according to a new plan.

With Sarai Kale Khan slated to be the starting point of the new route, both the Namo Bharat and Metro will run directly from there to Noida Airport.

The proposed route is as follows:

Sarai Kale Khan (Delhi) → Noida City Center → NSEZ → Surajpur → Knowledge Park-3 → Pari Chowk → Ecotech-6 → Dankaur → YEIDA Sectors 18 & 21 → Noida International Airport

Notably, the number of stations, the route's length, and the cost will be determined after a feasibility report.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)