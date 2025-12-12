Buy a flat at starting price of Rs 8.62 lakh under UPAVP scheme and get up to 15% extra discount: Full details The flats are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Online booking for these flats began on October 30, 2025, and will close on January 31, 2025.

Noida:

The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (UPAVP) has unveiled a scheme offering luxurious 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK flats. Priced between Rs 8.62 lakh and 1.69 crore, the flats are located in major cities of the state, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Agra, Sultanpur, Meerut, Saharanpur, and Moradabad. Under the scheme, the Uttar Pradesh government has offered a range of options to prospective buyers, ranging from basic 1 BHK flats to luxurious 4 BHK apartments. The deadline for online booking under the Uttar Pradesh government housing scheme is approaching.

Deadline for online booking

The flats are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Online booking for these flats began on October 30, 2025, and will close on January 31, 2025.

The flats being offered are of various sizes, ranging from 28.20 square meters to 253.63 square meters. A notable feature of the scheme is that it offers an additional 15 per cent discount if the full payment is made within 60 days.

Get additional discounts

If the payment is made between 61 and 90 days, a discount of 10 per cent will be given. One can get a discount of 15 per cent on making a full payment within 60 days. Additionally, potential buyers can also consider getting these flats on EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments) for a period of up to 10 years.

When it comes to the readiness of these properties, it is to be noted that these flats are ready-to-move, implying they are fully ready for occupancy. These flats, being sold under the UPAVP scheme, are equipped with all basic amenities, with proper safety measures in place, including earthquake-resistant technology.

For more information about this scheme, you can: