Baramati plane crash: Fadnavis writes to Home Minister seeking probe in Ajit Pawar's death

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the investigation into the Baramati plane crash incident, which resulted in the death of Ajit Pawar. The letter was sent following a request from Rohit Pawar.

According to sources, Rohit Pawar had earlier submitted a letter to the Chief Minister raising concerns about the matter. Acting on this, CM Fadnavis forwarded his communication to the Union Home Minister and also attached Rohit Pawar’s letter for reference.

Earlier, Rohit Pawar met Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi regarding the matter and urged him to raise the issue in the lower house. He also shared the details of his findings in the case.

“Today in Delhi, I met Shri @RahulGandhi ji regarding the suspicious circumstances of Ajitdada’s plane accident. I handed over a detailed dossier of evidence painstakingly collected from various sources. I requested him to raise this issue in the Lok Sabha to demand an impartial inquiry. Grateful for his assurance of support. An inspiring meeting with a leader of great legacy. His family has sacrificed a lot for our nation,” the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi stated that the situation seems questionable, pointing out that no FIR was registered despite the seriousness of the incident. He emphasised the need for a clear and transparent investigation to determine the exact cause of the mishap.

“Shri Rohit Pawar met me today and submitted a letter raising serious concerns about the investigation into the Baramati aircraft crash that claimed the life of Shri Ajit Pawar ji and others. Basic principles of law appear not to have been followed, and no FIR has been registered despite the seriousness of the matter. This incident warrants a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation,” he posted on X.

About Baramati plane crash

A chartered plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar departed from Mumbai at around 8 am on January 28. Roughly 45 minutes into the flight, the aircraft crashed while trying to land near Baramati airport. All five individuals on board, including Pawar, lost their lives in the accident.

Ajit Pawar had been one of Maharashtra’s most experienced Deputy Chief Ministers, holding the position six times across different administrations, though not consecutively. Over the years, he served under chief ministers such as Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

After his passing, his wife Sunetra Pawar was named both the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the leader of the NCP.