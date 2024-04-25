KKR vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and Sam Curran at the IPL 2024

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host struggling Punjab Kings in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Eden Gardens on Friday. The hosts are flying high in the second spot in the points table and are seeking early playoff qualification.

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata are walked away with a one-run win while defending 222 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last game. With five wins in eight games, Kolkata are looking good to make playoff qualification this season and are clear favourites against struggling Punjab Kings.

Punjab suffered a huge blow to their bid for playoff qualification after a three-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans in the last game. With skipper Shikhar Dhawan on the sidelines due to injury, Punjab Kings slipped to ninth place in the points table with just two wins in eight games.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 42nd T20 match

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: Friday, April 26 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakravarthy, Harpreet Brar

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Sunil Narine: The star Caribbean batting all-rounder is enjoying great form with both bat and ball in the IPL 2024. Narine scored just ten runs but took two big wickets against RCB in the last game. He is leading the scoring chart for Kolkata with 286 runs at a strike rate of 176.54 and has also taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.10 so far.

Sam Curran: The stand-in Punjab skipper scored 20 runs and took one wicket against Gujarat Titans in the last match. Curran has been impressive with both bat and ball for Punjab this season with 152 runs and 11 wickets in eight matches.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match 42 predicted playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Punjab Kings predicted playing XI: Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.