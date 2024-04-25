WhatsApp to bring In-App Dialer for effortless calling without saving contact number

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform which is known for its security in voice and video calls has been reportedly gearing up to expand its functionality by introducing an in-app dialer. The new move is said to be potentially positioned as a competitor to Google Dialer and Truecaller, which offers a comprehensive solution for all their calling needs within the messaging app itself.

In-App Dialer feature: Beta testing

The in-app dialer feature has been spotted in the Android beta version 2.24.9.28, which indicates the imminent arrival of the feature for beta testers. Although the exact integration of the dialer interface will remain undisclosed, it has been anticipated that the call tab within WhatsApp will incorporate a dialer shortcut, which will facilitate easy access to the dialling capabilities on the platform.

Enhanced calling flexibility

The new integration of a dialer within the instant messaging platform will have the ability to make calls to any number, even to those whose contacts are not stored in their phone list. While WhatsApp is automatically in sync with the contacts from the phonebook, it certainly lacks access to caller details from external dialer apps, just like the one we have in Google or Apple's default dialer.

How secure and reliable are WhatsApp calls?

WhatsApp calls, which are known for their reliability over Wi-Fi or via mobile networks, offer a cost-effective solution for international calling- which was earlier a very costly affair. The platform comes with end-to-end encryption, securing the calls made via WhatsApp- ensuring privacy and security for the users. It is further expected that the calls will be initiated via in-app dialer which will also benefit from the same level of encryption.

Additional features in testing

Furthermore, the in-app dialer in WhatsApp is reportedly exploring offline file-sharing capabilities, which look similar to Nearby Share/Quick Share functionalities which we get on the devices. This feature further enables the users to share photos and files with nearby contacts without any need for internet service.

At present, the feature is said to be under the testing phase with the Android beta version, and it requests permission to access the nearby devices, photo gallery and device location.

What else is in the pipeline?

As WhatsApp continues to evolve and expand features on the platform, the integration of an in-app dialer and offline file-sharing capabilities will significantly enhance its usability and convenience for users.

