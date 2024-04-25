Telegram adds Sticker Editor tool: What is it and how does it work?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telegram brings Sticker Editor tool

Telegram, an instant messaging platform which works very similarly to WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform is set to launch a new sticker editor feature on the platform. Claiming to have over 900 million monthly active users, the app has unveiled its latest update, which features a new ‘sticker editor’ feature. The new feature will work on a similar grounds to WhatsApp. And it will enable the Telegram users to have a more engaging experience with the entire new sticker sets which could be used for iterating.

Sticker Editor tool: How does it work?

The Sticker Editor will offer several new tools for customization, which will enable the users to transform any photo into emojis, animated stickers, drawings/sketches and GIFs. With the new inbuilt tool, users will be able to remove the backgrounds easily, by cutting out the objects around the picture, manually erase or restore parts of a photo and further add outlines with just a single tap.

User-friendly interface

It is stated that the new sticker editor feature is easily accessible. Users could further navigate to the sticker panel within any chat's input field and tap on the (+) button to initiate the creation of the sticker.

Also, users could curate stickers which are set for reuse by friends or supplement existing sets effortlessly.

Once the sticker is created, it could be used as emojis and could serve as a convenient shortcut for accessing stickers within Telegram, with the app automatically matching stickers to typed emojis in chats.

Effortless sharing and previewing

Telegram has facilitated the seamless distribution of stickers which are set among friends through unique t.me links, which ensures easy access and previewing of sets via link previews.

This sharing functionality of the stickers on the platform has been streamlined with the process of sharing creativity with friends, by fostering a dynamic and interactive messaging experience.

Upcoming features on Telegram

Furthermore, the Sticker Editor tool on Telegram has been announced by the company and it has plans to roll out 16 additional features throughout the month, which will help in the enhancement of the platform for upgraded functionality and user experience.

These forthcoming updates are poised to introduce new improvements and capabilities, which cater to the evolving needs and preferences of Telegram's vast user base.

Overall, Telegram's latest update will bring a host of new and improved features with the introduction of the Sticker Editor being a standout addition.