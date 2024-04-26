Several houses in J&K's Ramban develop cracks; citizens evacuated

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Houses develop cracks and roads were left damaged due to sinking of land in Ramban

In major news, around two dozen residential houses in Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban have developed small to big cracks after a 5-kilometre stretch of Ramban-Gool road sank late on Thursday. As per the latest reports, the incident led to roadblocks in the region while also affecting the power supply in the area. Moreover, the incident left over 60,000 people cut off from the main city.

Elaborating on the details of the incident, officials said that restoration is currently underway for the road connectivity. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, Basser-Ul-Haq, said, "Massive subsidence/sinking at km 5 on Ramban-Gool road! The road was blocked, and all vehicles were halted. Restoration work is underway for road connectivity and the power supply affected by road sinking. Ramban Gool Road is currently blocked. Stay tuned for updates. Stay Safe."

The Deputy Commissioner further also added that an ambulance had been stationed on the site, and men and machinery were mobilised to restore connectivity and power supply to the affected area.

Significantly, the development comes after heavy rains and landslides have lashed the region, which is prone to land subsidence as the seepage of rainwater causes soil erosion. Ramban Tehsildar Deep Kumar told the media that 23 families have been shifted to safe places. Regarding the damage caused to the property, he said that they are assessing the loss.

Officials direct the restoration of road connectivity

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, has directed 'immediate restoration of road connectivity, electricity, and availability of essential services, including the placement of ambulances at the landslide site between Ramban and Gool main roads at Pernote'.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed me that a Jr. Driver from District Hospital Ramban is deputed to Pernote today, April 25, 2024, along with ambulance JK19-3309, to facilitate patient transportation.