'Maa to hundreds of students': Beloved Parvati Ojha died trying to save others in Delhi building collapse

New Delhi:

When a five-storey building collapsed near Saket Metro Station in South Delhi on Saturday night, six people lost their lives. Among them was Parvati Ojha, a canteen owner whose death has left students, colleagues and family members devastated. For many young people living away from home, Parvati was more than just a canteen owner. She was a mother figure who served affordable meals, listened to their problems and looked after students who had come to Delhi from different parts of the country to study or find work.

Originally from Nepal, Parvati had spent nearly two decades building a life in Delhi. Her small canteen, located next to the building that collapsed, had become a second home for countless students.

‘She was saving students when building came down’

Parvati's daughter Neelam says her mother was doing what she always did looking out for others. According to family members, Parvati was helping students who were inside and around the canteen when the building suddenly collapsed. In the chaos that followed, she allegedly tried to ensure that the students got to safety.

"She could have thought about herself and run away, but that wasn't who she was," a family member said. "She always put others first."

The woman who spent years caring for strangers never made it home that night. Even as the family mourns, they are also seeking answers. Neelam and others who worked with Parvati have alleged that she might have survived if rescue efforts had reached her sooner. They claim there was a delay in pulling trapped victims out from under the debris.

Building owner arrested

Delhi Police on Monday arrested the owner of the building, identified as 71-year-old Karamveer, in connection with the collapse. The building housed coaching institutes, cafes and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on the top floor at the time of the incident.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections, including culpable homicide, and investigators are examining whether negligence played a role in the disaster. The collapse has also triggered a wider investigation into illegal construction in South Delhi.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified several buildings in the vicinity that allegedly violate building norms and is expected to begin a seal-and-vacate drive in areas including Saket and Mehrauli. Officials say notices will be issued to unauthorised structures, particularly those exceeding permitted height limits or violating building regulations.