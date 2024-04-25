Itel launches T11 Pro earbuds in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : ITEL Itel T11 Pro earbuds

Itel has announced the launch of new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The newly launched Itel T11 Pro earbuds are a new addition to the company’s audio product lineup in the country. The lineup also includes T11 earbuds, which come with 10mm Bass Boost Drivers and offer up to 40 Hours of playback time. The newly launched earbuds come with 13mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, touch controls, AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC), and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Itel T11 Pro earbuds India price and availability

The Itel T11 Pro earbuds are available in Aurora Blue and Ashy Green colours. They are priced at Rs 1,299 and will be available for sale via retail outlets.

Itel T11 Pro earbuds specifications

The Itel T11 Pro TWS earbuds have 13mm drivers and come with 360-degree bass technology. Itel has incorporated an AirPods-like stem design for the new earbuds. The earbuds feature four microphones, with an AI-backed ENC feature for noise cancellation.

The Itel T11 Pro earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a maximum operating range of 10 meters. They also come with an IPX5 rating for splash resistance and have touch controls that allow users to answer or reject calls, and access their phone's voice assistant.

For easy pairing, the Itel T11 Pro earbuds have an instant pop-up feature with Itel 4G and non-Go version phones. Each earbud has a 40mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 500mAh cell. With up to 42 hours of total playback time, the earbuds are claimed to deliver long-lasting performance. They also support charging via a USB Type-C port, and with just a 10-minute charge, the earbuds are said to provide 120 minutes of listening time.

