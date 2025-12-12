Japan earthquake: 6.7-magnitude quake strikes Hokkaido and Tohoku; tsunami advisory issued This came after an alert on aftershocks was issued following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in northern Japan late Monday night.

Tokyo:

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake jolted the Hokkaido and Tohoku regions of Japan on Friday, according to NHK. The Japan Meteorological Agency has released a tsunami advisory for the Pacific coastline in northern Japan.

This came after an alert on aftershocks was issued following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in northern Japan late Monday night.

Aftershocks follow Monday’s powerful 7.5 quake

Monday night's powerful quake injured over 34 persons. According to Japanese authorities, the quake occurred at 11:15 pm in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 80 kilometers off the coast of Aomori.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the damage caused by the earthquake was being determined as the relief and rescue efforts are underway.

“We are putting people's lives first and doing everything we can,” news agency AP quoted Takaichi as saying.

A tsunami measuring roughly 70 centimetres (about 2 feet 4 inches) reached Kuji Port in Iwate Prefecture, just below Aomori, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Nearby coastal towns also recorded waves of up to 50 centimetres, and NHK reported minor damage to local oyster farming rafts.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stated that around 800 households temporarily lost power, and Shinkansen services, along with several local train lines, were halted early Tuesday as a precaution. East Japan Railway later confirmed that bullet train operations had resumed. Tohoku Electric Power Co. reported that electricity had been restored to most affected homes by Tuesday morning.

Meteorological department’s warning for aftershocks

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) had warned of possible aftershocks in the coming days. It also noted a slight increase in the risk of a magnitude 8-level earthquake and a potential tsunami along Japan’s northeastern coast, from Chiba (east of Tokyo) up to Hokkaido.

Residents in 182 municipalities in the region have been advised to stay alert and review their emergency preparedness over the next week. JMA emphasised that this is a cautionary notice, not a prediction of a major earthquake.

