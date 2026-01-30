Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa set for re-release in theatres ahead of Valentine's Day; 90s kids can't keep calm Yeh Dil Aashiquana is set to re-release in theatres ahead of Valentine’s Day, sparking nostalgia among 90s kids. Take a look at the release date here.

New Delhi:

Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, the 2002 superhit film starring Karan Nath and Jividha Sharma, is all set to re-release in theatres a day ahead of Valentine's Day. The simple love story, along with its songs, had become a cult love story in its time.

90s kids thronged the comment box and shared their excitement. Rajat Bedi, who made his comeback with Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, played a key role in the film. The film also clocked 24 years of its release on January 18.

Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa to hit the screens again

Times may have changed, but some films remain iconic. Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa is all set to re-release in cinemas on February 13, 2026, perfectly coinciding with Valentine's Day. The film will clash with Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimrii, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwary's O Romeo at the box office.

The timeless romantic classic promises a dose of nostalgia with its love story, drama, and unforgettable music by Nadeem–Shravan. Directed by Kuku Kohli and produced by Aruna Irani under KK Films, the film also features Johnny Lever and Rajat Bedi in key roles. Re-released by True Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the official trailer invites audiences to relive the passion, emotions, and melodies that defined this iconic romance once again in cinemas. Here is the poster:

How did fans react?

90s kids were elated to see the poster of Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and the film's re-release in cinemas. They wrote "This is incredible! The movie is coming to theaters and the music is lit", "I will must watch", "Magic Again", "Wow maja aayga", "Kya best pair thi bhai is movie me", "Abhi kuch din pahle hi dekh raha tha Kya mast movie hai", "90s kids learnt "hijack" word from the movie! Iconic", "Oh.. my... God ... !... Surprize kar diya yaar !!", "Best movie 90's lover", "It's great news. One of my favourite movie", "Dekhni toh pdegi dubara for songs", "Ham to is movie ke divane hai aaj bhi movie dekh ne par dil kush hojata hai ", "Great songs in the movie", and others.

Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa songs remain cult classics

The songs of Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa remain one of its strongest suits, even years later. Composed by Nadeem–Shravan, the soundtrack is soaked in old-school romance, heartbreak, and longing - basically, typical early-2000s Bollywood music. Tracks like Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, Utha Le Jaoonga, and Ishq Mein Hum Tumhein still hold emotional weight, carried beautifully by voices like Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Also read: Impressed by Dhurandhar actors? Another powerful ensemble film releases on Valentine’s Day 2026