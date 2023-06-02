CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip out for phase 4 on cuet.samarth.ac.in, exams from June 5 to 8

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 Phase 4 city intimation slip released

CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip for the phase 4 exam scheduled for June 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2023 exam. Candidates scheduled for CUET UG 2023 for the aforementioned dates can download their city intimation slip on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Exam dates, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers, and medium chosen during the online Application Form are all listed in the city intimation slip. Candidates can download the CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip followed by the easy steps below.

CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip will appear on the screen Download CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip and save it for future reference

CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip

Candidates should note that CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip is not admit card. The testing agency will release the CUET UG 2023 admit card later.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 exam may be extended to June 9, 10, and 11 in various cities due to the high number of enrolled applicants, reads the official notice. Candidates who are scheduled on the other dates will receive the city intimation slip later.

In case any candidate faces difficulty while downloading the exam city intimation slip p for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuetug@nta.ac.in, read the official notice.