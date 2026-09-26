'Actual ground reality must be out': HD Kumaraswamy, a BJP ally, seeks EC's clarification on SIR row

Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) must issue a clarification on reports of differences between members of the poll panel over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

When asked by reporters in Bengaluru about Congress' protest over the controversy, the Lok Sabha member from Karnataka's Mandya said the ground reality and what is happening within the poll panel must come out clearly. He said this issue is not just related to a demand being raised by a party or a leader, but about the ECI's responsibility.

"There is a difference between what is being reported in the media and what the facts are, and the Election Commission members themselves should clarify the situation before the media and the country," the former Karnataka chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The Election Commission is an important autonomous institution, and if there are any issues among the three Election Commission members, including the Chief Election Commissioner, they should explain the matter and bring out the truth. Their responsibility towards the people and the country is significant," he added.

Chirag Paswan seeks clarification

Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular (JD-S) is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Notably, he is the second NDA leader to seek a clarification on the matter.

Previously, Kumaraswamy's cabinet colleague and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan had urged the poll body to "dispel misgivings in the minds of the people" following the reports, as he insisted that he does not intend to defend the constitutional body.

"If the people start losing trust in the electoral system that will not augur well for democracy and, therefore, I think the Election Commission must come out with its clarification more forcefully," Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, said on Friday.

The 'dissent' row over SIR

A huge row had erupted earlier this week after The Indian Express reported that ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders of the poll body, including on addition, deletion and restoration of voters and changes to the voter registration process.

Based on the report, opposition parties have targeted the ruling NDA and seeking the resignation Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Poll body sources, on the other hand, have maintained that all its decisions, including the SIR, were unanimous and following the approval of all the members.

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