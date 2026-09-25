Chirag Paswan on Rahul Gandhi's demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation: 'CEC must firmly present his side'

New Delhi:

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI), particularly Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, should firmly respond to questions being raised over the electoral process and ensure that public trust in elections is not eroded. "If such questions are being raised by the Election Commission, I believe it is the responsibility of the CEC to put his words strongly in its favour. If the people have doubts about the electoral process, it is wrong. The Election Commission should keep its words firm so that there is no doubt in the minds of the people," he said.

The statement from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader came in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for Kumar's resignation amid the ongoing controversy over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Paswan says EC has a responsibility to address concerns

Paswan also stated that he was not concerned about the Opposition raising such issues, arguing that "it is their job to do politics". However, he added that the poll panel had a responsibility to address concerns over the electoral process.

The whole development comes after a report in 'The Indian Express' said that, in recent months, CEC Gyanesh Kumar had been repeatedly questioned by his two colleagues over the integrity of the voter database, changes to the process of enrolling new voters, and the security of electoral rolls.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was "deshdrohi" (traitor) as he "destroyed" India's vote and demanded that the CEC should immediately resign.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls were 'completely fake': Rahul Gandhi

He advised Gyanesh Kumar to turn "approver", while noting that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had done a good thing by accepting in a way that "vote chori" is happening.

Gandhi said the Election Commission was the "institutional protector of the vote" and alleged that there was enough information to establish that elections in India were being rigged.

"The Election Commission is the institutional protector of the vote," Gandhi said.

"I have shown it with proof, and there is already more than enough information to make this a 100% certainty that Indian elections, Lok Sabha elections, the 2024 election, and Vidhan Sabha elections are all being rigged," he added.

Also Read:

Rahul Gandhi demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, says he 'must turn approver' amid SIR row