Former sarpanch shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana by bike-borne assailants

Ludhiana:

A 55-year-old former village sarpanch was allegedly shot dead in Punjab’s Ludhiana by bike-borne assailants on Saturday. The incident happened around 6:30 PM, when victim Navtej Singh alias Neetu was returning home to Krishna Nagar from his village in his Toyota Innova. The attackers fired eight to 10 rounds at his car on South City Road in the Ladhowal area of Ludhiana before fleeing the spot, as per reports.

The police is investigating the incident, till now no arrests have been made. Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ladhowal Police Station, Sukhvinder Singh told ANI, "Navtej Singh, the former Sarpanch of Manewal. At around 6:30 PM, he was travelling from his village to the city, specifically to his residence in Krishna Nagar. On the way, two youths, reportedly riding a motorcycle, approached him and opened fire. He was brought to DMC Hospital in an injured condition, where he was declared brought dead...Further action will be taken based on the statements provided by the next of kin."

The latest killings followed the Popular Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu's killings in Amritsar at late hours on Saturday. The series of killings in Punjab have raised serious questions over the AAP-led Punjab Government’s anti-gangster drive, “Gangsteran Te Vaar”.

Similar incidents: Punjab influencer-makeup artist shot dead in Amritsar

Popular Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar on Saturday evening after two unidentified men allegedly opened fire at him on a motorcycle, police said. The incident took place at around 6 pm in the Loharka Road area of the city. According to police, the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds at Sandhu before fleeing the spot.

Sandhu sustained two bullet injuries and was found lying on the road in a blood-soaked condition. A video purportedly showing him after the shooting has surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated.

Gangster Goldy Dhillon behind Mad Sandhu's murder?

A social media post purportedly issued by gangster Goldy Dhillon has surfaced claiming responsibility for the killing. The authenticity of the post has not been independently verified, and police have not yet publicly confirmed Dhillon's involvement in the shooting. In the purported post, Dhillon alleged that Sandhu was "misguiding the new generation" and criticised the influencer's social media content. The post also contained threatening remarks against people who, according to the writer, were promoting such content, warning them to be prepared for similar action.

The post further included references to several other names and groups associated with the gangster. It also carried a warning aimed at people who allegedly did not respond to calls from the group, saying they should "wait and watch".

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