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Tripura Village Committee Poll Results LIVE: Counting underway, CM Manik Saha confident of NDA sweep

Written By: Anurag Roushan
Updated:

Results for the TTAADC Village Committee elections are set to be declared today as counting began across 45 centres at 8 am. The elections covered 4,597 seats across 587 Village Committees.

Tripura Village Committee Poll Results LIVE Updates.
Tripura Village Committee Poll Results LIVE Updates. Image Source : India TV
Agartala:

The results of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Village Committee elections will be declared today. The counting began at 8 am across 45 centres in the state.  Elections were held on September 28 across 587 Village Committees, covering a total of 4,597 seats. Of these, 1,630 seats were decided uncontested, while the remaining 2,967 seats went to polling. According to the State Election Commission, the Tipra Motha had secured 1,561 seats uncontested before polling, while the BJP had won 81 seats unopposed. One seat each was won by CPI (M) and an Independent, leaving 2,950 seats to be decided through voting. 

The elections recorded a final voter turnout of 81.01%, with 5,33,242 of the 6,58,247 assigned voters exercising their franchise. Women recorded a slightly higher turnout than men. The counting of votes on October 5 is expected to determine the final political balance across the TTAADC Village Committees, with the results set to provide a key indication of the support enjoyed by the major political parties and groups in the tribal areas of Tripura.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Tripura Village Committee poll results

Live updates : TTAADC Village Committee Results

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  • 8:41 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    A look at the district-wise result

    Voting for 587 village committees in the Sixth Schedule areas was held on September 28. The counting is underway. 

    District Total Constituencies Counting Declared
    Dhalai 902 850 52
    Gomati 783 640 143
    Khowai 541 105 436
    North Tripura 466 447 19
    Sepahijala 454 99 355
    South Tripura 538 498 40
    Unakoti 258 254 04
    West Tripura 652 57 595

     

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Counting likely to be slow as Tripura VC polls used ballot papers

    The pace of counting is likely to be slow as the voting was conducted with ballot papers, a practice for elections to local bodies, State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said. A total of 8,176 candidates from various political parties, including the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), BJP, CPI(M), Congress and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), are in the fray.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Manik Saha confident of NDA's over 90% VC win

    Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA, comprising the BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT, will secure more than 90 per cent of the Village Council (VC) seats in the tribal council area. The VC elections were held on September 28, with the results expected to offer a key indication of the grassroots political balance in the tribal belt ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls. The elections are particularly significant for the ruling alliance amid its tie-up with Tipra Motha and IPFT and efforts to implement the Tiprasa Accord signed by the Centre, Tripura government and Tipra Motha.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CM Manik Saha confident of NDA sweep

    Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will secure more than 90 per cent of the seats in the state's Village Council elections. Saha also said that breaking the cycle of poll-related violence remains a major challenge for his government.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Results to set political test in state

    The counting of votes will decide the outcome of the recently concluded TTAADC Village Committee elections. Political parties and candidates are now awaiting the results, which are expected to offer a clear indication of their support base across Tripura's tribal areas.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tripura LIVE: Block headquarters turn into counting hubs

    The counting exercise will be held at block headquarters or other locations identified by the respective Returning Officers. The State Election Commission has made arrangements at the designated centres to ensure the counting process is conducted smoothly.

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tripura Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Village Committee elections has started. The final results is expected to be declared by the end of the day.

     

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Over 81% voter turnout recorded

    The Village Committee elections recorded a final voter turnout of 81.01%, with 5,33,242 of the 6,58,247 assigned voters casting their ballots. Women recorded a slightly higher turnout than men.

     

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tipra Motha leads uncontested

    Before polling, Tipra Motha had secured 1,548 Village Committee seats uncontested, while the BJP had won 82 seats without a contest, according to a TripuraInfo compilation. The remaining 2,967 seats were contested through voting on September 28.

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tripura LIVE: Over 4,500 seats in fray

    The TTAADC Village Committee elections covered 4,597 seats across 587 Village Committees. While 1,630 seats were decided uncontested, voters went to the polls to decide the remaining 2,967 seats on September 28.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Extra vigil after results at sensitive locations

    Additional security personnel will remain deployed at sensitive locations across the state even after the results are declared. The move is aimed at monitoring the post-poll situation and preventing any untoward incidents following the announcement of the results.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tripura LIVE: Tight security deployed

    Security arrangements have been strengthened across Tripura ahead of the counting process. Personnel from the Tripura Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and BSF will be deployed at counting centres and other sensitive locations to ensure a peaceful exercise.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    45 centres ready for counting

    The Tripura State Election Commission has completed preparations for vote counting at 45 centres across the state. Counting will be conducted across 44 blocks, with the Manu block having two counting halls because of its larger number of seats.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Oct 05, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tripura LIVE: Counting set to begin shortly

    The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Village Committee election results will be declared today, with counting scheduled to begin at 8 am. The outcome will determine the political balance across the tribal council's 587 Village Committees.

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