Tripura Village Committee Poll Results LIVE: Counting underway, CM Manik Saha confident of NDA sweep

Agartala:

The results of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Village Committee elections will be declared today. The counting began at 8 am across 45 centres in the state. Elections were held on September 28 across 587 Village Committees, covering a total of 4,597 seats. Of these, 1,630 seats were decided uncontested, while the remaining 2,967 seats went to polling. According to the State Election Commission, the Tipra Motha had secured 1,561 seats uncontested before polling, while the BJP had won 81 seats unopposed. One seat each was won by CPI (M) and an Independent, leaving 2,950 seats to be decided through voting.

The elections recorded a final voter turnout of 81.01%, with 5,33,242 of the 6,58,247 assigned voters exercising their franchise. Women recorded a slightly higher turnout than men. The counting of votes on October 5 is expected to determine the final political balance across the TTAADC Village Committees, with the results set to provide a key indication of the support enjoyed by the major political parties and groups in the tribal areas of Tripura.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Tripura Village Committee poll results