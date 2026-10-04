US 'deliberately' becoming a 'lonelier power': Jaishankar flags shift in America's global role

Flagging a shift in global balancing and highlighting the rise of China, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said on Sunday that the United States (US) is becoming a "lonelier power" not because it is out of options, but by choice.

Speaking at the 62nd Munich Security Conference in New Delhi, Jaishankar said the international landscape is marked by a radical repositioning by the US, emphasising that the sharp competition is not restricted to Washington and Beijing, and has caused "weaponization of any leverage" between them.

"A repositioning which is a posture of choice and, in a way, it has deliberately become a lonelier power," he said. "The second feature of the landscape is, of course, the rise of China. China, which sees itself as a unique country that is in a way both its self-perception, in many ways, also the reality."

"And we are looking at very sharp competition. That competition today, not limited to these two countries, has led to a weaponization of any leverage that any country has. And that competition coexists with the complexity of interdependence," he added.

The external affairs minister asserted that emerging and middle powers will have interstate cooperation, stressing that they would also need to collaborate with the US and China. For this, he cited the example of the Quad, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and the BRICS.

He said the BRICS is grouping where countries feel their collective voice is much stronger than the individual ones.

"So you have this situation where a number of countries, not necessarily the leading countries," Jaishankar said, "they come together where their interests require them to do so: they find working arrangements, develop an agenda, develop organisations, develop habits of cooperation, and this is today's evolving global order."

Speaking on what a 'middle power' means, Jaishankar said the term should not be taken literally, cited the example of G20. He stressed it is now easier to define what is not a middle power than to say what is a middle power.

"There would be countries which may not be in the G20, but which would still—it's not a direct little size of the economy definition—that they would be very relevant in a particular domain," he said.

"An example which comes to my mind is the Netherlands in semiconductors. Or if you look at a country like UAE, which punches above its weight. I would say that, both in the case of emerging powers and middle powers, we should take a very flexible, expansive view of what it is we are talking about," he added.