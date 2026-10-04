CM Pushkar Dhami inaugurates Uttarakhand Aadi Rangotsav, dances with tribal artists and plays dhol

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the three-day Uttarakhand Aadi Rangotsav in Khatima in the presence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, calling it a celebration of the culture, traditions and pride of tribal communities.

He also recounted the steps taken by his government to empower tribal communities and make them self-reliant by connecting them with education, healthcare, employment and basic amenities. Further, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the upliftment of the tribal community since coming to power in 2014.

"Lord Birsa Munda waged a long struggle for this community, yet his name was not recorded in the annals of history," the Chief Minister told reporters. "To ensure that the entire nation and the world—as well as future generations—remember Lord Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Modi decided to observe 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' across the country."

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Jual Oram, and other leaders.

Dhami dances with tribal artists, plays dhol

The event was attended by tribal artists from several other states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, and Uttar Pradesh. They displayed India’s rich tribal culture through folk dances, folk music and traditional attire, conveying the message of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Dhami was also seen dancing with the tribals and playing a dhol, encouraging and appreciating their performances. He also requested the Union Ministers to establish an Eklavya Residential School in the Pithoragarh region as well.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami plays a dhol at Uttarakhand Aadi Rangotsav.

"To ensure that children from the tribal community continue their studies, excel in education, and receive proper training and values, Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been established nationwide, and their numbers have also been increased," he said.

Union Ministers praise Dhami

Oram, meanwhile, appreciated Dhami and announced that around Rs 10 crore would be spent on the expansion and improvement of facilities at the Eklavya Residential School in Khatima. He informed that the tender process for a hostel to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 4 crore has already been completed.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Jual Oram.

Rijiju also appreciated Uttarakhand’s tribal diversity and Dhami's leadership. He said that the manner in which Dhami has worked during challenging situations such as natural disasters, tunnel accidents and landslides is commendable. He described the Tharu, Buksa, Jaunsari and Raji communities as an integral part of Uttarakhand’s rich cultural identity.