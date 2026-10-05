US withdraws all B-1 bomber planes from RAF Fairford after reported new threat at UK airbase

London:

The United States has reportedly withdrawn all of its long-range bombers deployed at Britain's RAF Fairford airbase and sent the aircraft back to their home stations in the US following an unspecified new threat. The development comes as British authorities continue to investigate an alleged Iranian plot targeting the military facility, where American aircraft had been stationed.

A US official confirmed that the bombers previously deployed to RAF Fairford have now returned to their home stations in the United States. "We can acknowledge now that all U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the official told CNN.

The US has not disclosed the nature of the latest threat or explained whether it was directly connected to the alleged Iranian plot under investigation in Britain. A source familiar with the matter described the development as a "real world incident", according to CNN.

Why the move is drawing attention

The decision to send the bombers back to the US has attracted particular attention because, according to the source cited by CNN, it was unusual for the US military to return such aircraft to their home stations rather than shift them to another base in the region. The redeployment therefore comes amid heightened scrutiny of security around RAF Fairford and the threat environment surrounding US military assets in Britain.

RAF Fairford has served as an operating location for US Global Strike Command and has been used for the deployment of American B-1 bombers involved in military operations against Iran. The withdrawal consequently represents a notable change in the deployment of US long-range strike aircraft from the British base.

Five men arrested over alleged plot

The latest development follows arrests made by British authorities last month in connection with an alleged Iranian plot targeting RAF Fairford. Police arrested five men on September 27 on suspicion of terrorism and explosives-related offences near the airbase. The suspects were British nationals aged between 23 and 25 and were from the London area. They were subsequently released on bail. Police said no explosives were found in three vans examined during the investigation.

Trump criticised release of suspects

The release of the five men on bail drew criticism from US President Donald Trump. Reacting to the decision, Trump said, "I wouldn't have done that." British authorities subsequently arrested another suspect, a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national, on Thursday (October 1) in connection with the alleged plot. The arrests and subsequent investigation have kept the security situation around RAF Fairford under close scrutiny.

Iran denies involvement

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected the allegations and denied any involvement in the reported plot. Tehran described the accusations as baseless and summoned the British ambassador in Tehran following the allegations.

The latest movement of US bombers comes against this backdrop, although American officials have not publicly established a direct link between the newly reported threat and the alleged Iranian plot. The specific nature of the threat that prompted the aircraft to return to the United States also remains undisclosed.

What is RAF Fairford?

RAF Fairford is a British military airbase that has been used by the United States as an operating location for long-range bomber deployments. Its role in supporting US Global Strike Command has made it an important location for American strategic aviation operations in Europe. The return of all bombers to their US home stations therefore marks a notable shift from the recent deployment pattern, even as British authorities continue to investigate the alleged threat against the facility.

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